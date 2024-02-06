MAN WHOSE TEEN WIFE DIED AT SHRINE DRAGGED TO COURT

A Domboshava man who married a 13 year-old-girl who died at an apostolic church shrine while in labour has appeared in court.

Raymond Guhwa (41) allegedly took his wife who was in labour to an unregistered Johane Marange Apostolic Shrine to be assured by a midwife.

They arrived around 9am and met Dorcas Kajanda at Chidyahusiku Village under Chief Chinamhora but the child-bride faced complications and Kajanda told Guhwa that she could not help his wife deliver the baby.

The court heard, Guhwa then hired a pirate taxi and took his wife to Chitungwiza Apostolic Sect Shrine where the wife died without accessing proper medical care.

Guhwa appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Stanford Ndirowei charged with culpable homicide.

He was remanded in custody to February 9 for bail application. Mr Anesu Chirenje appeared for the State. Herald