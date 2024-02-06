MAN WHOSE TEEN WIFE DIED AT SHRINE DRAGGED TO COURT

A Domboshava man who married a 13 year-old-girl who died at an apostolic church shrine while in labour has appeared in court.
Raymond Guhwa (41) allegedly took his wife who was in
labour to an unregistered Johane Marange Apostolic Shrine to be assured by a
midwife.
They arrived around 9am and met Dorcas Kajanda at
Chidyahusiku Village under Chief Chinamhora but the child-bride faced
complications and Kajanda told Guhwa that she could not help his wife deliver
the baby.
The court heard, Guhwa then hired a pirate taxi and took
his wife to Chitungwiza Apostolic Sect Shrine where the wife died without
accessing proper medical care.
Guhwa appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Stanford
Ndirowei charged with culpable homicide.
He was remanded in custody to February 9 for bail
application. Mr Anesu Chirenje appeared for the State. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment