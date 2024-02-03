MAN WHO BEAT UP MINISTER REVEALED

TOURISM deputy minister Tongai Mafidi Mnangagwa was assaulted by one of the security personnel attached at the Zanu PF headquarters, it has emerged.

Munyaradzi Mwedziwendira, who is accused of assaulting Mnangagwa and one Wellington Vengesai during a heated exchange over parking space, yesterday appeared before Harare magistrate Apollonia Marutya and pleaded guilty to the offence.

He will return to court on Monday for sentencing.

Mwedziwendira, who is also charged with possession of prohibited drugs, told the court that he is employed as a security detail at the Zanu PF headquarters in Harare.

According to court papers, on January 30 at around 10pm, at Number 6 Trud Mansions, corner 6th Street and Five Avenue in the capital, Vengesai accompanied Mnangagwa and Handson Gapa out of his apartment to his motor vehicle parked outside after attending a party held at his flat.

It is alleged that on the way to the parking lot, the complainants came across the accused person, who was talking on top of his voice complaining that Mnangagwa and his team had blocked his motor vehicles.

The accused person charged towards Mnangagwa, who he held by the collar before turning and charged towards Vengesai.

Mwedziwendira held Vengesai by his beard using both hands and asked him why he was not shaving his beard.

The accused person went on to say that if the complainants were to make fun of him, he was going to shoot them.

Mwedziwendira, however, did not produce any firearm.

The complainants managed to push the accused person away and the accused tried to assault Gapa, who overpowered him.

The accused person went to one of his cars parked outside, a Nissan Caravan, and sped off.

The complainant did not sustain any injuries as a result of the assault.

The accused was arrested by a team from the CID Homicide led by detective Brian Maigeta.

Mnangagwa is the nephew of President Emmerson Mnangagwa. Newsday