KASEKE DIES

Former Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) Chief Executive Officer Cde Karikoga Kaseke has died.
He was 62 years.
His wife, Mrs Irene Kaseke confirmed that Cde Kaseke died
at a local hospital in Harare where he was admitted following deterioration in
his health.
Cde Kaseke suffered a stroke in 2018 which forced him to
retire from ZTA on health grounds.
His sister, Mrs Hazvinei Kaseke-Nyamupinga said she had
lost a brother and protector who was known as a unifier in their family.
Mourners are gathered at number 38 Boscobel Drive West,
Highlands in Harare.
0 comments:
Post a Comment