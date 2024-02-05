GOVT TO TAKE BACK UNDER-UTILISED FARMS

The Government will soon issue letters of withdrawal to anyone found to have been underutilising farms allocated under the Land Reform Programme, a senior Government official has said.
The Land Commission’s presented its audit report to
President Mnangagwa last November and its recommendations are now set to be
implemented.
As part of efforts to ensure all arable land is fully
productive, the Second Republic commissioned the audit whose findings are yet
to be made public.
Speaking during a question and answer session in Parliament
last week, Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi
confirmed that farmers who were not productive would be issued with letters of
withdrawal.
Minister Ziyambi was responding to a question from
Marondera East legislator Cde Vimbai Mutokonyi (Zanu PF) who wanted to know the
Government’s policy regarding underutilised farms.
“I want to thank the Hon Member for such a pertinent
question. There are people who got farms but are not utilising them. The Land
Commission did a land audit to find out what is happening on each and every
farm. You will find that letters of withdrawal will come because people were
given farms to be productive, not to just have homesteads.
Minister Ziyambi reaffirmed Government’s commitment to
ensuring that agricultural land was put to its most productive use. The audit
was aimed at coming up with a Land Information Management System (LIMS) which
will tackle issues which include multiple farm ownerships and double
allocations.
LIMS saw the auditing of 254 538 farms countrywide looking
at land allocation, distribution of beneficiaries by farm categories, where
they come from, investment made by the beneficiaries, production, land
management, environmental management and provision of social services.
Among other things in the scope were issues of extension
services and where farmers were acquiring information in farming, methods and
business models they use, leasing, joint ventures, tenure security and
enjoyment of basket of rights.
After presenting the report to President Mnangagwa, ZLC
chair, Commissioner Tendai Bare said LIMS was a database created from auditing
agricultural land vested in the State which excluded communal lands and this
was a Constitutional mandate.
“It was quite a bit of double allocations and we are
dealing with it through the dispute resolution, but I think with this database
we will minimise double allocations because before a piece of land is
allocated, its status will be established. So really, this land audit will
assist the ministry to do a lot of cleaning up where it is necessary,” she
said.
The LIMS, said Commissioner Bare, would also tackle issues
of multiple farm ownerships.
Up to 260 000 people on the waiting list for farms are
expected to benefit when the Government begins to reallocate abandoned or
underutilised farms. Herald
