skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Monday 5 February 2024
CHAMISA MOB AFTER COLTART STATEMENT
Monday, February 05, 2024
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
NEWS
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
WHY ED SACKED MUTSVANGWA
President Emmerson Mnangagwa wielded the axe on War Veterans minister Christopher Mutsvangwa following questions about the Zanu PF spokesper...
ED FIRES MUTSVANGWA
MUTARE HAIRDRESSER MURDER : DETAILS EMERGE
EVENTS leading to last week’s gruesome murder of popular Mutare hairdresser, Ms Yvonne Mitchell Mafuta, has opened a Pandora’s box with diff...
CHAMISA VISITS SIKHALA, TALKS GOD
Nelson Chamisa who quit as leader of the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change says God will guide him to the next level of his politi...
CCC CONTAMINATED, SAYS DUBE AS HE QUITS
Former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) MP for Binga North, Prince Dubeko Sibanda, has resigned from the opposition party claiming that t...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment