GOVT TO SUBSIDISE EXAM FEES FOR ALL LEARNERS IN PUBLIC SCHOOLS

The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) has released the 2024 Ordinary and Advanced Level examination fees with the Government saying it will pay 55 percent of the total cost for all learners in public schools.
However, the subsidy applies to a maximum of seven O-level
subjects and four A-level subjects, including Communication Skills. In Finance
Circular One of 2024, Ms Zipora Muzenda, director finance at Zimsec announced
the fees.
“Following the approval of the 2024 Ordinary and Advanced
Level examination fees, please be advised that the Government will be
subsidising the 2024 Ordinary and Advanced Level examination fees for
candidates in public schools, local authority schools and mission schools. All
candidates in private schools and colleges, including private candidates in
public schools will pay the full cost of the examination fees. In 2024, full
cost of the examinations for Ordinary and Advanced Level will be US$24 and US$48,00
per subject respectively. Therefore, candidates in public schools will pay 45
percent of the examination fees per subject and the Government will pay 55
percent of the examination fees,” said Ms Muzenda in a statement.
Students who wish to go above the stipulated subjects under
the subsidy will have to pay for the extra subjects in full. Zimsec said after
the subsidy, O-level candidates in public schools will pay USD$11 per subject,
while candidates in private schools and colleges will pay US$24 per subject
while extra-territorial candidates will pay US$56,00. Additional fees for
O-level practical subjects have been pegged at US$11 for candidates in public
schools while those in private schools and colleges will pay US$24.
Ms Muzenda also noted that any candidate who would like to
change a subject they registered for earlier will pay an additional US$11 for
O-level, while adding a new subject will attract a fine of US$29. Late entries
will attract US$48 per subject and additional fees were charged at US$48 for
Physical Education, Building Technology and Design, Food Technology and Design,
Home Management and Design and Theatre Arts. A centre penalty for late
submission of entries will attract a US$100 fine.
Additional fees for the following Advanced Level practical
subjects have been pegged at US$96; Theatre Arts, Food Technology and Design,
Home Management and Design, Physical Education, Sports and Mass Displays and
Sports Science and Technology. The centre penalty for late submission of
entries is US$150. The circular also highlighted that no individual candidate
will be allowed to make their deposit into the Zimsec account.
“Following the announcement of examination fees in USD with
an option to be paid in both foreign and local currency, please be advised that
parents and guardians who wish to pay examination fees in local currency should
pay to their centres during the following periods: 2024 June Examination fees
payment in ZWL to be made during the period 13 March and 20 March 2024 at the
prevailing rate of the 13th March 2024, which will be communicated to all
centres.
“The closing date for payments and submission of proof of
payments accompanied by entries for the June examinations is 20 March 2024.”
The fees remained unchanged from last year. Sunday News
0 comments:
Post a Comment