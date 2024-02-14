EX SCHOOL HEAD CONVICTED, REMANDED IN CUSTODY

FORMER Hartzell High School head, Shorwi Kawadza, was today convicted of corruptly concealing personal interest in a transaction during his tenure at the United Methodist Church-run learning institution.

Mutare regional magistrate, Mrs Pethukile Msipa, remanded Kawadza in custody to tomorrow (Thursday) for sentencing

Mutare District prosecutor, Mr Tirivanhu Mutyasira, said during the period between 2019 and 2022, Mutrue Investments Private Limited Company, at which Kawadza is a co-director together with his wife and son, was in the business of supplying firewood, tomatoes, peanut butter and vegetables to Hartzell High while at the same time he was the head of the school.

According to the United Methodist Church Operations Policies and Procedures Manual Section 2.0 Authorities Procedures, all business transactions between Mutrue Investments Private Limited and Hartzell High School became related party transactions and were supposed to have been authorised by the United Methodist Church Agencies of Annual Conference.

Mr Mutyasira sais Kawadza as the head of Hartzell High School, did not declare his personal interests in the company, Mutrue Investments Private Limited to the United Methodist Church Agencies of Annual Conference, hence he had no approval to engage Mutrue Investments Private Limited for the supply of commodities to Hartzell High School.

The court also heard that Mutrue Investment Private Limited was never at any point officially selected by the Procurement Committee to supply Hartzell High School.

The Procurement Committee, which is chaired by the deputy head, did not deliberate on purchases to be made from Kawadza’s company, Mutrue Investments Private Limited.

However, Kawadza, who is being represented by Mr Victor Chinzamba of Mugadza, Chinzamba and Partners was convicted of contravening Section 173 (a) (i) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform Act), Chapter 9:23. Manica Post