EX SCHOOL HEAD CONVICTED, REMANDED IN CUSTODY

FORMER Hartzell High School head, Shorwi Kawadza, was today convicted of corruptly concealing personal interest in a transaction during his tenure at the United Methodist Church-run learning institution.
Mutare regional magistrate, Mrs Pethukile Msipa, remanded
Kawadza in custody to tomorrow (Thursday) for sentencing
Mutare District prosecutor, Mr Tirivanhu Mutyasira, said
during the period between 2019 and 2022, Mutrue Investments Private Limited
Company, at which Kawadza is a co-director together with his wife and son, was
in the business of supplying firewood, tomatoes, peanut butter and vegetables
to Hartzell High while at the same time he was the head of the school.
According to the United Methodist Church Operations
Policies and Procedures Manual Section 2.0 Authorities Procedures, all business
transactions between Mutrue Investments Private Limited and Hartzell High
School became related party transactions and were supposed to have been
authorised by the United Methodist Church Agencies of Annual Conference.
Mr Mutyasira sais Kawadza as the head of Hartzell High
School, did not declare his personal interests in the company, Mutrue
Investments Private Limited to the United Methodist Church Agencies of Annual
Conference, hence he had no approval to engage Mutrue Investments Private
Limited for the supply of commodities to Hartzell High School.
The court also heard that Mutrue Investment Private Limited
was never at any point officially selected by the Procurement Committee to
supply Hartzell High School.
The Procurement Committee, which is chaired by the deputy
head, did not deliberate on purchases to be made from Kawadza’s company, Mutrue
Investments Private Limited.
However, Kawadza, who is being represented by Mr Victor
Chinzamba of Mugadza, Chinzamba and Partners was convicted of contravening
Section 173 (a) (i) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform Act), Chapter
9:23. Manica Post
