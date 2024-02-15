COPS SHOOT ANOTHER ROBBER DEAD

Police shot and killed a suspected armed robber at Ngundu Growth Point yesterday while his two accomplices are in custody, The Mirror is reliably informed.
The deceased armed robber has been identified as Pardon
Shoko (36) from Gomba area in Runyararo West, Masvingo. He was shot once on the
shoulder and declared dead upon arrival at Ngundu Clinic.
Masvingo Provincial Police Spokesperson Inspector
Kudakwashe Dhewa confirmed the incident but said he was yet to receive the
report. A leaked Police memo seen by The Mirror confirms the details.
Shoko’s accomplices have been identified as Brian Jazire
(36) of 1608 Gimboki, Dangamvura in Mutare and Joseph Makuvise (43) of Makurira
Village, Chief Mataruse, Gutu.
The memo says that Police received a tipoff that the trio
was going to rob establishments in Chiredzi.
A team from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID)
and Support Unit was then deployed at Ngundu Growth Point yesterday morning.
The detectives saw three men disembarking from a Toyota
Runx parked under a tree around 2 pm. The trio walked towards the growth point
and the Police details intercepted and ordered them to lie down.
Shoko allegedly refused to comply to the Police order and
withdrew a pistol (LLAMA trade mark Gabilando Ciavitoria (Espana) and aimed it
towards the police. One of the detectives then shot him on the shoulder. He was
rushed to Ngundu Clinic and pronounced dead upon arrival.
Police recovered 12 black cable ties, a hammer and a torch
from the Runx. Makuvise was wearing a dreadlocked wig to disguise himself and
Police seized it. The trio is linked to several robbery cases reported in
Masvingo. Masvingo Mirror
