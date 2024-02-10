COPS IN TROUBLE FOR DEMANDING BRIBE FROM PRESENTER

THE lure of filthy money could have landed two police officers from Chinhoyi in trouble after allegedly demanding a bribe from a radio presenter facing impersonation charges.

Drawn by the seeming opulence of Platinum FM part-time presenter Thandeka Chitombo (30) and her desperate circumstances, the two arresting officers decided to play good Samaritan.

For a price of course!

They allegedly demanded US$100 to facilitate the granting of bail for Thandeka.

The presenter was arrested last week for impersonation after allegedly claiming to be an operative of the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO).

During investigations, the two, Constables Theoline Mapako (35) and Gracious Hove (33) allegedly painted a grim picture of the fate that awaited Thandeka if she did not pay a bribe so that they do not oppose bail when she goes to court.

Thandeka is said to have indicated that she only had US$32 which was held for safekeeping at the charge office when she was arrested.

The police officers allegedly told Thandeka that her father Luxmore Chitombo had indicated that she would pay another US$50.

It is alleged that the two then took Thandeka to the Charge Office where she collected her belongings including cash before heading for court.

It is alleged that she received US$50 from her father before the police officers took Thandeka to the toilet at the station where she handed them US$80.

The officers escorted her to the Chinhoyi Magistrates Courts. She was, however, remanded in custody at Chinhoyi Prison leading her to expose the alleged “deal”.

This led to the arrest of Hove and Mapako on Wednesday for criminal abuse of office as defined in Section 174 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9:23.

For Thandeka, the deal did not bring good fortune as she was remanded in custody on February 13, 2024.

Instead, the two officers who were represented by lawyer Mr Fortune Murisi were granted bail when they appeared before a Chinhoyi magistrate on Thursday.

Thandeka managed to weave her way into broadcasting at Platinum FM, a provincial radio station under the Zimpapers stable, using the name Ndeka T, sometime in October 2023.

After a training stint, she landed the Sunday Chill Out slot, broadcast from 3 to 6 pm on Sundays as a volunteer.

The arrangement was consummated with the station manager Mr Davies Mugadza.

On one occasion in November, Thandeka presented to the station manager Mr Mugadza an identity card showing that she was from the President’s department and claimed that she had been sent on a mission at the radio station.

Mr Mugadza contacted the President’s department in a bid to verify her claims.

Background checks were made which dispelled her claims.

The position was relayed to the station manager Mr Mugadza, who is now the complainant in the matter.

She was subsequently arrested for impersonation and investigations led to the discovery of the fraudulent CIO identity card.

Further investigations at Thandeka’s residence in Ruvimbo Phase 1, Chinhoyi, led to the recovery of two fake Zanu PF party cards indicating that she was a member of the party’s Central Committee.

The cards showed that she was a member of the party’s highest decision-making body between Congress, and the Central Committee in Mashonaland Central and West provinces.

Thandeka appeared before Chinhoyi Magistrate Mr Archie Wochiwunga on Thursday who suspended her bail ruling to February 13.

She broke into tears when her bail ruling was postponed. Grimly, she picked up her hat and placed it on her head before she started crying.

The postponement was unexpected, it extended the time she spent in custody, a development that pierced to the bone.

It was a relief for the police officers who looked relieved and jovial despite the challenging situation they were facing. Herald