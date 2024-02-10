HELIPADS FOR MAJOR HOSPITALS

THE country’s major referral hospitals are set to undergo significant upgrades, including construction of helipads, in preparation for the operationalisation of air ambulances by mid-year.
The air ambulances were purchased from Russia last year.
A team of personnel and technicians will this week travel
to Russia to be trained on air ambulance operations and emergency case
management as part of laying the groundwork for use of the planes.
The Government has also started procuring new ground
ambulances to complement air services.
Last year, 20 senior doctors, nurses and ambulance staff
were equipped with skills to handle emergency medical cases through an
intensive training programme conducted by Russian flight paramedic instructors
at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.
To date, 12 helicopters have been delivered, with the last
batch expected later this year.
This procurement is part of a public-private sector
partnership agreement involving the Government and Russia’s Rostec.
In an interview with The Sunday Mail, Health and Child Care
Minister Dr Douglas Mombeshora said the Government is completing the final
logistics before the air ambulances begin to operate.
“One of the key requirements is the establishment of
helipads at major referral hospitals to facilitate smooth take-off and landing.
Additionally, there is need for an adequate fleet of ground ambulances that
will complement the air ambulances once they are operational,” he said.
“Next week (this week), we are sending a team to Russia to
go and have an appreciation of how the air ambulance services work.
“Already, more than 20 experts have since been trained by
Russian paramedics at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.”
Public health expert and University of Zimbabwe lecturer Dr
Johannes Marisa said the use of air ambulances in Zimbabwe is a significant
milestone in the country’s healthcare system.
“It will enhance emergency medical services and expedite
the transportation of critically ill patients to specialised medical
facilities.
“The upcoming training in Russia for local air ambulance
personnel and technicians marks another step forward in realising this crucial
objective,” he said.
A local anaesthetist and former flight medic Dr Alfred
Pindai, who has extensive experience in critical care medicine, said the
country’s air ambulance service promises to be a game changer in emergency
response.
“It promises to enhance the response time and accessibility
of critical care for those in need, particularly in remote or hard-to-reach
areas.
“I believe, for those already trained, it was a crucial
step in ensuring that the country’s air ambulance service operates at a high
standard and meets the needs of the population,” he said.
In May last year, Zimbabwe took delivery of 18 brand-new
helicopters from Russia designated for both emergency air medical services and
law-enforcement purposes.
Speaking after the first batch of helicopters were
delivered last year, President Mnangagwa said the planes had been custom-made
to suit local conditions.
“When I discussed with my brother (Russian) President
(Vladimir) Putin, he recommended that their company, Russian State Corporation
(Rostec), produce the type of equipment we want and we have ordered these 18,”
he said. Sunday Mail
