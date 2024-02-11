CHIVAYO MOCKS ZACC

SOCIALITE and businessman Wicknell Chivayo has mocked the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) for allegedly trying to investigate the source of his unexplained wealth.
Chivayo has spent big buying cars for Zanu PF praise
singers and others, inviting scrutiny.
The ex-convict appeared incensed by Zacc for trying to dig
into the source of his wealth.
In rants on social media, Chivayo said it was painful that
Zacc leaked what it called its internal memo, which he felt was meant to
frighten and extort him.
"What is painful is you’re going to car sales and
asking about (Toyota) Aqua cars bought for the members of the apostolic sect,”
said Chivayo.
“Why don't you just say Mr Chivayo can the programme for
Aqua car also include Zacc.”
In the leaked memo referenced AFRU 01/03/23 from Zacc legal
officer one F. Gezi to the manager Asset Forfeiture and Recovery named V
Masimba a diary of investigations is listed showing the progress.
It highlights that investigations on Chivayo started in
March last year triggered by how he flashed his money and spoiled himself
buying super cars and lavishly spending.
The memo showed how Zacc went to different organisations
including the Finance Intelligence Unit for information of about his bank
transactions.
They also went to check his compliance with the Zimbabwe
Revenue Authority including for his personal properties with the City of
Harare.
In the memo Zacc wanted to forfeit property valued at US$7
million because they could not explain his source of wealth.
In a style synonymous with his flaunting of financial
muscle, Chivayo said he budgeted US$3 million for his church and he would
replace every car if Zacc was to take any.
"I have not committed any crime. I know in your eyes
everyone with wealth is a thief,” he said.
“I am begging you not to harass members of the apostolic
sect. I said this year US$3 million is theirs and you have irritated me.
“I am putting aside another US$400 000 for a further 50
Aqua cars. I thought I should tell you in advance so you are not surprised.”
He said all his deals were above board.
Chivayo has been on a roll and gifting musicians and other
socialites with mostly Mercedes Benz cars.
He said he did it for people who supported President
Emmerson Mnangagwa and his Zanu PF party.
Musicians Jah Prayzah, Sandra Ndebele, Sulumani Chimbetu,
Sir Calaz are among those who have received late model vehicles.
Although he did not respond to questions Chivayo is said to
have earned millions of dollars from energy deals where he was in partnership
with a Zambian national who passed on last year.
He is rumoured to have energy business concerns in the
Democratic Republic of Congo and other interests in Kenya. Standard
