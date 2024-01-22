ZIMSEC O LEVEL RESULTS : GIRLS OUTPERFORM GIRLS AGAIN

THE Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) yesterday released the 2023 Ordinary Level results with the national pass rate at 29 percent, a standstill from the previous year.

Special needs candidates were the most improved among the classification of Zimsec candidates as they recorded an eight percent increase in pass rate.

Zimsec made five classifications in analysing the results and these are school, private, male, female and special needs candidates.

The 2023 candidates started accessing their results yesterday at 3pm via the online platform, which will be open for five days before it is permanently closed. School heads also had access to the results effectively yesterday throughout the Zimsec regional offices.

Zimsec board chairperson, Professor Eddie Mwenje, said candidates that sat for last year’s ordinary level exams were lower compared to those who wrote in 2022.

“A total of 270 129 candidates sat for the November 2023 examinations as compared to 278 760 candidates who sat for the same examinations in 2022. The candidature decreased by 8 631, translating to a percentage decrease of 3.1,” he said.

“In 2023, a total of 185 021 wrote five or more subjects and 54 420 passed five or more subjects with a grade C or better giving an overall percentage pass rate of 29,41,” said Prof Mwenje.

The pass rate for 2022 also stood at 29 percent.

Prof Mwenje said the results show that female candidates slightly outperformed their male counterparts as 30,1 percent obtained the pass mark while 29 percent of males also passed.

“The total number of female candidates who sat for the 2023 Ordinary Level Examinations was 141 698 and of these 96 963 wrote five or more subjects with 29 094 passing five or more subjects, thus, translating to a percentage pass rate of 30,01. This shows an increase of 5,03 in the 2023 pass rate for female candidates,” said Prof Mwenje.

On the other hand, he said, 128 431 males sat for the public examinations with 88 088 writing five or more subjects leading to 25 596 getting five or more subjects translating to a percentage pass rate of 29,06.

Prof Mwenje said the pass rate for the year under review was four percent higher than 2022 pass rate for males.

“The total number of male candidates who sat for the 2022 Ordinary level examinations was 132 653 and of these, 86 018 wrote five or more subjects and 21 645 passed five or more subjects translating to a percentage pass rate of 25,16. The pass rate for male candidates in 2023 increased by 3,9 percent,” said Prof Mwenje.

He said 253 special needs candidates sat for a range of subjects from one to 13 in 2023 while 159 wrote five or more subjects resulting in 41 obtaining five or more passes contributing to 25,79 pass rate.

“A total of 265 special needs candidates sat for a range of subjects from one to 12 in 2022. Of these, 151 wrote five or more subjects and 27 passed five or more subjects yielding an overall pass rate of 17,88 percent. The 2023 pass rate for special needs candidates increased by 7,91 percent,” he said.

Prof Mwenje said school candidates who wrote five or more subjects in 2023 were 163 533 and 49 373 obtained Grade C or better in five or more subjects, resulting in a 30,19 percentage pass rate.

He noted that the 2023 school candidates were higher compared to those who sat for the 2022 examinations as 162 813 wrote five or more subjects with 49 501 obtaining a Grade C or better in five or more subjects resulting in a percentage pass rate of 30,40.

Prof Mwenje said this translates to 0,21 percent decrease in the pass rate for school candidates compared to the 2022 pass rate while the pass rate for private candidates declined by 4,2 percent.

He said private candidates who wrote exams were 23 095 and 5 047 obtained Grade C or better, which translates to a pass rate of 21, 85 percent as compared to that of 2022 where 20 771 wrote five or more subjects with 3 668 obtaining a Grade C or better in five or more subjects resulting in a pass rate of 17,66 percent. “This shows an increase of 4,19 percent in the 2023 pass rate for private candidates,” said Prof Mwenje.

He expressed gratitude to stakeholders in education for ensuring a smooth release of the results and said results can be obtained through the Zimsec portal starting yesterday. Chronicle