ZANU PF BULLYING US, SAYS MWONZORA

The Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) has accused the ruling Zanu PF party of using its muscle to gain political dominance in Zimbabwe.
In a paper unpacking the National Electoral Reform Agenda
(NERA) titled; NERA, The Genesis MDC president Douglas Mwonzora’s presidential spokesperson Lloyd Damba said
Zanu PF was running State institutions such as Zimbabwe
Electoral Commission (Zec), security sector, judicial service and traditional
leaders.Mwonzora is the NERA national spokesperson.
He said all the institutions were working under Zanu PF’s
close scrutiny.
“The independence and impartiality of Zec is more
compromised now than ever before because five of its commissioners are children
of Zanu PF politburo members.
“[This is] making the Zimbabwean election a Zanu PF show
and nothing but just a five-year formality to return Zanu PF to power. Zec
itself has members of the above bodies in its rank and file including the chief
elections officer Utloile Silaigwana who has been a thorn in the flesh of
opposition political parties and one of the ‘outstanding issues’ of the Global
Political Agreement and the Electoral Reforms demanded by
the MDC in the GNU [Government of National Unity]. Silaigwana is a member of
the military whose allegiance is also well-known,” he said.
Damba said Zimbabwe’s security sector was being monopolised
by the ruling party to the detriment of the opposition.
“The police have been used also to curtail political
activities across the country using archaic draconian laws, arbitrary arrests
to instil fear and compliance among the citizens.
“The Central Intelligence Officers of late have been
stuffed in Zec subcommittees for the sole purpose of manipulating the vote.
“These State organs have weaponised the distribution of
food aid and agricultural inputs thereby quashing dissent. Against certain
sections of the Constitution we have seen the abovementioned, directly involved
in the running and at the same time swearing allegiance to the ruling party,
unleashing terror and harvesting fear among the electorate rendering the
election exercise illegitimate,” he said.
The MDC spokesperson also accused traditional leaders of
being affiliated to Zanu PF, thereby, eroding their independence. Newsday
