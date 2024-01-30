TYSON'S SON LOSES R550 000 IN GROCERY DEAL

FORMER Cabinet minister Saviour Kasukuwere’s 21-year-old son Christian lost close to R550 000 in a botched grocery supply deal.

The suspects Jethro Mubaiwa (32) and Jonathan Mbunga (25) on Saturday last week appeared before Harare magistrate Ethel Chichera who remanded them in custody.Christian and Mbunga reportedly know each other in social circles.

It is the State’s case that on July 30 last year, Christian wanted to buy groceries from South Africa and he engaged Mbunga who indicated that he knew Mubaiwa who could assist.

On the same day, Mubaiwa phoned the complainant assuring him that he was into the business of supplying groceries from South Africa.

Mbunga allegedly informed Christian that Mubaiwa had a South African FNB Bank account to deposit the money for groceries.

It is alleged that on the same date, Christian instructed Albert Chari, who is his father’s employee based in South Africa, to transfer R544 500 to the said South African bank account.After transferring the money, Christian forwarded copies of proof of payments to Mbunga via the WhatsApp platform and he later on confirmed that Mubaiwa had received the money.

He was told that the groceries will be delivered in the next three days.

Christian reportedly requested to meet both Mbunga and Mubaiwa to discuss importation modalities and they agreed to meet at Belvedere Square in Harare.

At Belvedere Square, Mbunga formally introduced Mubaiwa to Christian.

It is, however, alleged that during the conversation, a misunderstanding arose leading to Mbunga and Mubaiwa opting to reverse the deal and offering to pay back US$33 000 which was equivalent to ZAR544 500 to Christian.

Mbunga and Mubaiwa reportedly disembarked from Christian’s vehicle pretending to be going to collect the said US$33 000 from their vehicle, but they suddenly drove away.Christian, after realising that he had been duped, made a police report.

Investigations established that the account which was used to receive the stolen money belonged to Mubaiwa’s elder brother, Admire Mubaiwa, who is already on remand on the same charges.

The total value he was prejudiced of is R544 500 and nothing was recovered. Newsday