SCHOOL HEAD TURNS CLASSROOMS INTO FOWL RUNS

A headmaster at Matsholomotshe Primary School in Gwanda District has come under fire for allegedly misusing school funds and turning classrooms into fowl runs, among other misdemeanours with ministry officials saying the issue is being investigated.
The headmaster, Mr Everson Sinyoro, is also accused of
abusing his subordinates, and pupils and insulting members of the
community. Parents of pupils learning at
the school held a meeting last week where they called for a thorough
investigation into the matter as they were not happy with the way the
institution was being run.
The District Schools Inspector for Gwanda, Mr Syden Sibanda
confirmed the matter saying the issue has been taken up with the district
office and was under investigation.
“This issue is under investigation, I once sent inspectors
and auditors to go and investigate the issue. I have assured the parents that
once we are done with the investigations we will apprise them. We wish for the
development of the school and for the pass rate to increase,” he said.
A resident, Mr Mkhululi Sibanda said the school cannot
achieve any goals and development if the headmaster was allowed to mismanage
the school.
“Mr Sinyoro has been at this school for several years and
we have not seen any development. There is limited furniture in the classrooms,
and doors are broken. Years ago a well-wisher donated cement for a classroom
block but it is still at ground level as the funds for its construction were
squandered. We need another headmaster who can develop our school for the
better and improve our pass rate,” he said
Another parent alleged that Mr Sinyoro always requested for
R70 for printing mid-year examination papers but the funds were never accounted
for. As a result, many parents have withdrawn their children from the school,
leaving the institution with a few learners.
Local headman Mr Lovemore Ndlovu alleged that Mr Sinyoro
has no respect for anyone. He said since he came to the school there has been
no development, instead he allegedly misuses
developmental funds.
“The school used to have a perimeter fence, toilets and
there used to be a school flag. Now there is none, can we say we are a school
without a national flag? When we pay fees and other funds we do not get any
receipts. It can be a miracle if our pass rate surpasses five percent this
year. As the leadership of this community, we want this man out of our school
and community. We are tired of being insulted and being reminded that we are
dull. A majority of the parents have transferred their children from the school
because of the headmaster’s arrogance,” he said.
The School Development Committee (SDC) chairperson, Mr
Mduduzi Mlilo said they have done everything in their power such as calling the
headmaster for disciplinary committees and hearings but nothing has changed. He
pleaded with the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education to assist in the
matter.
“This issue has been going on for a long time. Villagers
have no kind words for Sinyoro, as the SDC we have tried sitting down with him
to solve the problem to no avail. Our school has turned into a fowl run where
students are now learning with chicks and spend school time feeding his
chickens. We have long written letters seeking
for the ouster of Sinyoro. It is high time he leaves our institution
because he is of no use,” he added.
Efforts to get a comment from the headmaster were not successful. Sunday News
