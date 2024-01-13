SCHOOL HEAD TURNS CLASSROOMS INTO FOWL RUNS

A headmaster at Matsholomotshe Primary School in Gwanda District has come under fire for allegedly misusing school funds and turning classrooms into fowl runs, among other misdemeanours with ministry officials saying the issue is being investigated.

The headmaster, Mr Everson Sinyoro, is also accused of abusing his subordinates, and pupils and insulting members of the community. Parents of pupils learning at the school held a meeting last week where they called for a thorough investigation into the matter as they were not happy with the way the institution was being run.

The District Schools Inspector for Gwanda, Mr Syden Sibanda confirmed the matter saying the issue has been taken up with the district office and was under investigation.

“This issue is under investigation, I once sent inspectors and auditors to go and investigate the issue. I have assured the parents that once we are done with the investigations we will apprise them. We wish for the development of the school and for the pass rate to increase,” he said.

A resident, Mr Mkhululi Sibanda said the school cannot achieve any goals and development if the headmaster was allowed to mismanage the school.

“Mr Sinyoro has been at this school for several years and we have not seen any development. There is limited furniture in the classrooms, and doors are broken. Years ago a well-wisher donated cement for a classroom block but it is still at ground level as the funds for its construction were squandered. We need another headmaster who can develop our school for the better and improve our pass rate,” he said

Another parent alleged that Mr Sinyoro always requested for R70 for printing mid-year examination papers but the funds were never accounted for. As a result, many parents have withdrawn their children from the school, leaving the institution with a few learners.

Local headman Mr Lovemore Ndlovu alleged that Mr Sinyoro has no respect for anyone. He said since he came to the school there has been no development, instead he allegedly misuses developmental funds.

“The school used to have a perimeter fence, toilets and there used to be a school flag. Now there is none, can we say we are a school without a national flag? When we pay fees and other funds we do not get any receipts. It can be a miracle if our pass rate surpasses five percent this year. As the leadership of this community, we want this man out of our school and community. We are tired of being insulted and being reminded that we are dull. A majority of the parents have transferred their children from the school because of the headmaster’s arrogance,” he said.

The School Development Committee (SDC) chairperson, Mr Mduduzi Mlilo said they have done everything in their power such as calling the headmaster for disciplinary committees and hearings but nothing has changed. He pleaded with the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education to assist in the matter.

“This issue has been going on for a long time. Villagers have no kind words for Sinyoro, as the SDC we have tried sitting down with him to solve the problem to no avail. Our school has turned into a fowl run where students are now learning with chicks and spend school time feeding his chickens. We have long written letters seeking for the ouster of Sinyoro. It is high time he leaves our institution because he is of no use,” he added.

Efforts to get a comment from the headmaster were not successful. Sunday News