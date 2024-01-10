RECKLESS BUS DRIVER SUSPENDED

Mzansi Express said its mission is to safely transport its valued clients and their goods within the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) region.

“We at Mzansi Express regret this unfortunate situation and apologise to all those who were affected by the incident, including our valued clients. We can confirm that the responsible driver has been suspended pending a thorough investigation to ascertain exactly what transpired,” read the statement.

The bus company said it is co-operating with authorities regarding the matter.

“Mzansi Express has been in the business of passenger and goods transportation for almost 20 years and we intend to continue to provide the service to our valued clients for many years to come,” read the statement.

“Thus, we trust and hope that our clients do not lose confidence in us due to this incident, but rather you trust that we will do everything in our power to ensure we continue to transport you and your goods safely and comfortably.”

The incident comes at a time when 97 people died and 424 were injured in road traffic accidents between 15 and 26 December last year.

Minister Mhona said Government frowns on lawlessness and recklessness on the country’s highways.

He said if left uncontrolled such acts will derail the country’s vision of reducing road accidents by 25 percent annually as enshrined in the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1).

Minister Mhona said his ministry promulgated Statutory Instrument 118 of 2023 which made it mandatory for operators of public service vehicles (PSVs) to install speed limiting and monitoring devices as this will go a long way in regulating speeding by such drivers and protect commuters and other road users.

He said the safety and security of all road users cannot be taken for granted and urged all road traffic law enforcement agencies to be on alert to enforce the road traffic laws, including ensuring that non-compliant drivers and vehicles do not ply routes. Chronicle