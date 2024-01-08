PUPIL STABBED TO DEATH OUTSIDE NIGHTCLUB

Police in Shurugwi are investigating the alleged murder of a would be Form 4 pupil at Mupangayi Secondary School found dead with a stab wound at Donga Business Center in Shurugwi on New Year’s day.

Midlands Police Spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said Tawanda Muzvihwi (17) was found dead outside Chicky Tiger Nightclub around 11 pm.

Circumstances are that Tawanda was last seen watching soccer at the club with a friend Tatenda Mhuri (17) around 9 pm.

It is not clear when he left the club. His lifeless body was found in a pool of blood with a stab wound on the left side of his chest around 11 pm by a passerby.

A Police report was filed and the body was taken to Shurugwi District Hospital. Investigations are underway. Masvingo Mirror