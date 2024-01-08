PROPHET JAILED FOR ROBBERY

Magistrate Poterai Gwezhira has sentenced a Buhera neighbourhood watch member and prophet to four months in jail for robbery.

Magistrate Gwezhira suspended a month from James Muringisi (42)’s sentence on condition that he restitutes US$260 to Jealous Tsamwai (55) of Makanyisa Village in Buhera.

Muringisi of Zvomuya Village, Chief Nyashanu in Buhera is also a prophet of Zviratidzo Zvevapositori Apostolic Church.

The robbery occurred on November 6, 2023, at Zivhu Business Centre around 5 pm.

It was the State case that Muringisi approached Tsamwai as he drove his donkeys’ home. He confronted him and demanded Police and Veterinary Department clearance papers.

Tsamwai failed to produce the clearances and Muringisi handcuffed him before demanding a US$2 bribe that he was given.

Muringisi took Tsamwai behind some shops and assaulted him with a knobkerrie several times on the thighs and under his feet.

He then demanded US$260 that Tsamwai gave him together with an Itel mobile phone. Masvingo Mirror