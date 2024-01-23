NO WITNESS : RECALLED MP'S TRIAL IN FALSE START

The trial of recalled former CCC MP for Mabvuku-Tafara constituency, Munyaradzi Febion Kufahakutizwi who is facing charges of malicious damage to property and assault failed to kick off today as the witness was unavailable.

Kufahakutizwi allegedly damaged a vehicle in Mabvuku and assaulted a Zanu PF member at a funeral.

Presiding magistrate Mrs Ethel Chichera postponed the matter to March 6.

Kufahakutizwi’s lawyer Mr Garikayi Mhishi put the State on notice that failure to summon witnesses on the next date, the case should be removed from remand.

It is the State’s case that on November 21, Mr Patrick Chitemba authorised Pastors in Action 4ED national administration officer Mr Douglas Matadi to use his Toyota Hiace to campaign for December by-elections for the Zanu PF National Assembly candidate for Mabvuku-Tafara constituency, Cde Pedzai Sakupwanya.

Mabvuku-Tafara constituency eventually didn’t hold by-elections after the High Court barred Kufahakutizwi.

But on November 21 at around 1 pm, while Mr Chitemba and his colleagues were parked at Kamunhu Shopping Centre in Mabvuku, Kufahakutizwi and his accomplices, who are still at large, approached him while driving a yellow and black Toyota Baby Quantum.

They then blocked Mr Chitemba’s vehicle and four unknown men disembarked from Kufahakutizwi’s vehicle, forced open Mr Chitemba’s vehicle doors and demanded to see Morgan Mupfurutsa.

Kufahakutizwi, who was allegedly seated at the back of the Toyota Hiace, instructed his accomplices to damage Mr Chitemba’s vehicle.

It is alleged Kufahakutizwi said, “Aya mapastors for ED ngavazive zvevhangeri chete, pwanyai mota iyoyo.”

Kufahakutizwi’s accomplices then hit the vehicle’s rear passenger window using wooden sticks, causing it to collapse, and they drove away.

The total value of damage inflicted on the vehicle is US$370. Herald