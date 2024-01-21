MUPFUMIRA TRIAL TO START AFRESH

Former Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Prisca Mupfumira and her then Permanent Secretary Ngoni Masoka facing two counts of criminal abuse of office as public officers and another count of corruptly concealing a transaction from a principal will now have their trial over misapprorpiating NSSA funds start afresh at the High Court.

The two appeared before Harare regional magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje on Thursday when the State, represented by Mr Tafara Chirambira, sought an adjournment to March 29 as it was not yet ready to continue with the trial.

Mupfumira’s lawyer Mr Admire Rubaya then challenged further placement on remand arguing that it had taken a long time for the State to put its house in order.

Magistrate Mambanje said the trial had to start afresh since Regional Magistrate Munamato Mutevedzi who presided over the trial in the past had been elevated to be a judge.

He ruled that Mupfumira and Masoka should appear in court on February 29 for indictment.

Masoka is represented by Mr Mehluli Tshuma.

The High Court previously dismissed an application for appeal by former Cabinet minister Mupfumira who was challenging the lower court’s decision to dismiss her application for discharge at the close of the State’s case. The two allegedly misappropriated National Social Security Authority (NSSA) funds amounting to US$90 000, which was earmarked to purchase a Toyota Landcruiser.

They also reportedly approved the use of NSSA funds to buy air tickets and accommodation for Mupfumira’s relatives to attend a wedding in South Africa.

Four State witnesses had already testified in the trial. Herald