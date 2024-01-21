KIDNAP DRIVER REMANDED IN CUSTODY

A driver who allegedly kidnapped 25 pupils from David Livingstone Primary School in Harare and took them to Macheke instead of Kuwadzana appeared in court over the weekend.

Samuel Honde (60) appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Letwin Rwodzi charged with kidnapping.

He was remanded in custody to February 2 and State was ordered to have Honde mentally examined.

It is alleged that Honde was contracted by parents of the kidnapped children to ferry them from their respective homes in Greater Harare to David Livingstone School since 2016.

It is further alleged that on January 18, at around 1pm, Honde picked up 25 learners from the school and was driving a white Nissan Caravan minibus.

Instead of taking them home to Kuwadzana Extension and other surrounding areas, he drove east along the Harare-Mutare Road without the children’s or the parents’ consent.

On arrival at the 103km peg in Macheke, the vehicle ran out of fuel and Honde was forced to park it.

A passer-by informed ZRP Macheke that there was a vehicle with children on board and that he suspected foul play since some of them were crying.

Police rushed to scene and arrested Honde for kidnapping.

The children were referred to Marondera Provincial Hospital for medical examination where they were attended to and discharged.

They were later reunited with their parents and guardians. Herald