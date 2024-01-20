MTHULI : I WILL PROP UP ZIMDOLLAR

The GOVERNMENT is set to unveil new interventions, which may include reforming the foreign currency auction system and boosting foreign currency supply in the market, to deal with the recent volatility affecting the Zimbabwe dollar.
The recent weakening of the local currency has been
attributed to speculative behaviour and scarcity of hard currency in the market
during “this high-demand season”.
There is generally high demand for foreign currency during
the first months of the year owing to a mismatch between the increased demand
for imports and low foreign currency inflows into the economy.
The Zimbabwe dollar has lost significant ground to the
United States dollar over the last three weeks.
On the parallel market, the exchange rate has weakened from
US$1:$9 800 during the last week of December to US$1: $13 000 last week.
On the official market, the rate stood at US$1: 5 903 on
December 29 and has since declined to US$1: $8 331.
Mthuli Ncube told The Sunday Mail that Government will roll
out both fiscal and monetary policy interventions to stem further decline of
the local unit.
“Currency volatility is being caused by speculative
behaviour in the market and a shortage of foreign currency during this
high-demand season,” he said.
“Government will be taking further fiscal and monetary
policy measures, which may include auction redesign in order to deal with the
volatility.
“Government will also increase the supply of foreign
currency at a time when demand for it is high.”
Government, Minister Ncube said, will institute measures to
deal with recent currency volatility “so as to reduce its impact on domestic
inflation and general price increases”.
Economist Dr Kingston Kanyile said Government must manage
money supply.
“There is need for fiscal discipline and for the Government
to manage money supply and stay committed to budget expenditure,” he said.
“Although it might be difficult to stay within the budget
given the weakening of commodity prices and climate change, it is important for
Government to be committed to fiscal discipline.”
Presenting the 2024 National Budget last year, Professor
Ncube said Government will continue to entrench measures that foster currency
stability.
“Fiscal restraint, together with a healthy current account
position, provides the necessary conditions for currency and price stability,”
he said.
“In this regard, to effectively manage liquidity in the
economy, the central bank’s Monetary Policy Committee is expected to continue
to implement policies that maintain non-inflationary liquidity of the local
currency and a stable exchange rate.
