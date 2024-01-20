WE WILL CAPITALISE ON CCC CONFUSION : ZANU PF

The ruling party, ZANU PF, will capitalise on confusion in the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) to win the February 3 by-elections.
This was said by the party’s national political commissar,
Dr Mike Bimha, after a meeting with Mashonaland West provincial leadership in
Chegutu to ascertain the level of preparedness for by-elections in Chegutu West
and Zvimba East constituencies.
By-elections will be held to fill vacancies in six National
Assembly seats and 28 local authority wards.
Dr Bimha said ZANU PF was going to reclaim all the seats.
“What is pleasing is that the province is united and the
campaign teams are working in unison to support the candidates,” he said.
“As a result, we are confident of romping to victory in all
the seats.
“I would like to thank the leadership in Mashonaland West
for working as a united front for ZANU PF to win the forthcoming elections.”
Dr Bimha said the polls, necessitated by recalls of CCC
legislators, offer a chance for ZANU PF to capitalise on chaos in the
opposition.
“This is an opportunity for us to interact with our
electorate and find out the concerns they have while at the same time we impart
to them what the Government and the party are doing in terms of national
development,” he said.
Dr Bimha said the ruling party was undertaking high-impact
and life-changing developmental projects that resonate with the needs of the
electorate.
Mashonaland West provincial chairperson Cde Mary
Mliswa-Chikoka assured President Mnangagwa of a resounding win for the party in
the two constituencies and seven wards where by-elections will be held.
“We are working tirelessly to win all the seats that will
be contested,” she said.
ZANU PF will be represented by Cde Shakemore Timburwa in
the Chegutu West polls.
Cde Timburwa said the confusion rocking the opposition will
ensure that voters dump the CCC.
“Preparedness determines success and if you are not
prepared for the election, that gives us an advantage as an organised party,”
he said.
“ZANU PF is strategically planned and has structures.
“We are dealing with confused people.
“As a party, we will maximise on that confusion.”
In Zvimba East, Cde Kudakwashe Mananzva will contest on the
ruling party’s ticket.
The vacancies arose following recalls by CCC interim
secretary-general Mr Sengezo Tshabangu.
Polls are also scheduled to be held in Mkoba North, Seke,
Goromonzi West and Pelandaba-Tshabalala constituencies. Sunday Mail
