MONEY CHANGER ROBBED OF US$6K

Popular Chipinge illegal money changer Irene Samupinda (33) of Gaza A was robbed of US$6 000 and Police is appealing for information leading to the apprehension of the thieves.

Acting Manicaland Police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka told Chipinge Times that Samupinda also lots a Huawei mobile phone during last Thursday’s robbery.

He said two identified male thieves pounced on her around 4: 30pm at Bundu Musika.

Circumstances are that Samupinda received a phone call from a woman who identified herself as mai Sigauke. She allegedly told him that she was wanted South African Rands equivalent to US$2 000.

“The woman advised Samupinda to drive to Bundu Musika, Gaza and meet her son who would do the transaction on her behalf. Samupinda was in the company of her sister Prudence and sister-in-law Alice Masase. The trio saw a man matching the woman’s description of her son. Samupinda approached him and he began counting money.

“Another man approached them and paper sprayed Samupinda. He then took her car keys, unlocked her vehicle and stole money and a Huawei P36 mobile phone and her car keys. The two thieves fled from the scene and proceeded towards Mutipfa bush area,” he said.

Samupinda reported the matter to the Police and nothing has been recovered.

In an unrelated incident a Karoi based truck driver Tobias Karenga (39) of Aston farm was robbed of US$880 and a mobile phone by four unknown male adults, in Mutare Central Business District (CBD) on Thursday around 3 am.

Karenga who is employed by Third Transport parked his truck on Thursday along Railway Street to relieve himself. He disembarked from the vehicle and four men approached him demanding cash and other valuables.

They force-marched him back into the truck and took away US$880 and a cellphone. They fled from the scene and no arrests have been made. Masvingo Mirror