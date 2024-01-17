MAN ARRESTED OVER FAKE US$4K LICENCE DISCS

A Harare man who allegedly supplied fake motor vehicle licence discs to a client worth US$4 000 has appeared in court.
Takudzwa Nyadenga (28) appeared before Harare magistrate
Mrs Appollonia Marutya charged with fraud.
He was granted US$150 bail and was remanded to February 7.
The State alleged that on a period between December 30,
2023, and January 2, 2024, Nyadenga connived with Shingirai Sauka who is still
at large and mispresented facts to the complainant Anesu Samhembere that they
could buy motor vehicle licence discs on his behalf.
They were given US$4 000 and they printed fake motor
vehicle licence discs and handed them over to Samhembere.
However, one of Samhembere‘s motor vehicles was intercepted
while passing a tollgate for having a fake licence disc.
Samhembere later verified with the Zimbabwe Revenue
Authority (Zinara) and discovered that all the licence discs he had been given
by Nyadenga and Sauka were fake.
This prompted him to file a report at the police leading to
the arrest of Nyadenga.
