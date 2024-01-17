FAKE DIPLOMAT ESCORTED BY COPS, DRAGGED TO COURT

A 24-year-old man, Nhlanhla Sizani, briefly appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday facing charges of fraud, alternative forgery and uttering after he was issued with a summons in December.
The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigations (also
known as the Hawks) spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said Sizani made
misrepresentations and managed to get South African Police Service (SAPS)
escort.
“It is reported that during the 2021 local government
elections the accused, Sizani, submitted a fraudulent letter with the United
Nations (UN) insignia, requesting the SAPS escort to polling stations for the
duration of the elections,” Mogale said.
“Sizani is said to have misrepresented himself as a United
Nations (UN) ambassador/diplomat and thus was escorted by SAPS Diplomatic
Police Unit to various polling stations as an observer,” she said.
“Through investigation by the Hawks' Crime Against the
State within the Serious Organised Crime Investigation, the UN confirmed that
Sizani was not an ambassador/diplomat or an observer, and the request for
escort was not requested by them.”
Mogale said SAPS suffered actual financial loss as a result
of the misrepresentation.
The case was postponed to the January 23 for Sizani to
obtain legal representation. IOL
