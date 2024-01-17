EMA BOSS DRAGGED TO COURT

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has arrested the Director General of the Environmental Management Agency (EMA), Mr Aaron Chigona on charges of criminal abuse of office.
Mr Chigona is accused of fraudulently issuing an
Environmental Impact Assessment certificate to a company.
He is appearing at Harare Magistrates Court today.
EMA director general, Aaron Chigona, arriving at the Harare Magistrate's court where he is facing charges of criminal abuse of office.#hmetro pic.twitter.com/CaT4J1XysZ— H-Metro (@HMetro_) January 17, 2024
0 comments:
Post a Comment