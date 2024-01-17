Wednesday 17 January 2024

EMA BOSS DRAGGED TO COURT

Wednesday, January 17, 2024

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has arrested the Director General of the Environmental Management Agency (EMA), Mr Aaron Chigona on charges of criminal abuse of office.

Mr Chigona is accused of fraudulently issuing an Environmental Impact Assessment certificate to a company.

He is appearing at Harare Magistrates Court today.

