DAD SHOOTS SON OVER US$300

A 28-year-old man from Borrowdale is battling for his life at Parirenyatwa Hospital after being shot twice by his father over a US$300 debt.

Kudakwashe Zimba of Budiriro 2 is said to be in critical condition.

The incident has shocked and saddened many people, with some expressing their outrage on social media.

Kudakwashe was reportedly shot in the belly and waist by his father, Moses Zimba (51), at a house in Borrowdale, along Philadelphia Road.

Acting Harare provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Faith Mapisa, said Moses was arrested and is facing an attempted murder case.

“Police arrested a Borrowdale man in connection with attempted murder,” said Ass-Insp Mapisa.

“Circumstances are that the accused person is the biological father to the complainant.

“On Monday, the complainant went to the accused’s house to collect money owed to him.

“He demanded his US$300, but the accused person only gave him US$20 and promised to send the rest to the complainant’s wife.

“The accused person went back into the house, leaving the complainant outside waiting for him to open the remote controlled gate.

“Later the accused came out of the house and ordered the complainant to leave his premises.

“The complainant then told the accused that he wanted to see the projects that were being done at the house and accused continued ordering the complainant to leave.

“The accused person then pulled a firearm from his pocket and shot the complainant twice,” said Ass-Insp Mapisa. H Metro