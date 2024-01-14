DONATED RUSSIAN GRAIN FOR ZIM NOW ON ITS WAY

Zimbabwe is among six African countries which are expected to receive about 50 000 tonnes of grain free of charge from Russia early next month as part of efforts to improve food security.

The relationship between Zimbabwe and Russia continues to grow as the Second Republic under the stewardship of President Mnangagwa has been keeping its engagement and re-engagement drive on a positive trajectory culminating in agreements with several countries in a bid to bolster co-operation across various sectors.

The latest development is a fulfilment of a promise made by the Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the 15th BRICS summit in Johannesburg, South Africa last year in August.

Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Permanent Secretary Professor Obert Jiri confirmed the development.

“Currently the grain is on the way. Right now the grain is at sea. We are expecting 50 000 tonnes to arrive soon. This will go a long way in providing relief to farmers at a time when Zimbabwe is experiencing a lean summer cropping season. We are grateful for the support as the Government,”he said.

In September last year, the Government announced that private companies can now import maize without paying duty as part of the extra precautions being taken to ensure that the possible lower rainfall this season as a result of an El Nino will not lead to a point of inadequate grain stocks.

Meanwhile the fertiliser donation to Zimbabwe from Russia is now in Beira and will be distributed to the most vulnerable households supporting the current successful Presidential Inputs Programme.

Most of the 26 000 tonnes consignment is potash and nitrogen fertilisers, 16 000 tonnes of muriet of potash and 10 000 tonnes of ammonium nitrate.

The fertiliser was also promised by President Putin last year in August.

Deputy Agriculture Minister Vangelis Haritatos said the fertiliser will be in the country in the next four weeks once border processes have been finalised.

“Unfortunately, this time of the year there are massive delays at the port due to traffic, but we have managed to communicate with our colleagues in Mozambique using the hard-working Zimbabwean Embassy officials who have assured us that we will be prioritised to the fullest.

“We therefore expect the actual fertiliser to enter Zimbabwe within the next four weeks. The donation is earmarked to be allocated to the most vulnerable of households in Zimbabwe,” he said.

Deputy Minister Haritatos has thanked the Russian Government saying the donation will go a long way in supporting the most vulnerable households who were also involved in the agricultural transformation that currently exists in Zimbabwe.

“As you know we are experiencing the effects of an El Nino which has threatened our food production in Zimbabwe. Thankfully our conservation smart agriculture has come at an opportune time. Although the season is short, we remain very optimistic that the season should perform relatively well especially with farmers who have taken heed to the ministry’s call to practice conservation and smart agriculture which is not only limited to the technique but also with the variety of seed being planted as well as the ongoing agro-ecological region tailoring of the type of crop being grown.

“We are so grateful to His Excellency President ED Mnangagwa for truly opening our country to engagements with the entire world which has led to this very kind donation coming from the Russian Federation,” he said.

The latest reports show that the crop situation is pleasing and the early planted crop is above the knee level. Farmers are busy doing fertiliser applications while others are weeding.

Farmers have welcomed the donation saying it had come at the correct time when the majority are in need of it.

Mrs Memory Kaninga of Warren Park 1 said good relations are critical adding that this donation will change the lives of the vulnerable.

“This is a critical commitment which needs to be thanked. We are grateful for the donation as this will improve people’s lives. This is greatly appreciated,” she said.

Mr Irvine Taungana of Kuwadzana 1 appealed for quick processing of the papers at the border so that farmers get the fertilisers on time.

“This is the time to do fertiliser applications so we appeal for the processes to be done on time to ensure that we get a good harvest. We welcome the donation and we expect our friendship with Russia to continue,” he said.

Zimbabwe and Russia continue to deepen bilateral co-operation as the two share long historical bond. Chronicle