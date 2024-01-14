DONATED RUSSIAN GRAIN FOR ZIM NOW ON ITS WAY

Zimbabwe is among six African countries which are expected to receive about 50 000 tonnes of grain free of charge from Russia early next month as part of efforts to improve food security.
The relationship between Zimbabwe and Russia continues to
grow as the Second Republic under the stewardship of President Mnangagwa has
been keeping its engagement and re-engagement drive on a positive trajectory
culminating in agreements with several countries in a bid to bolster
co-operation across various sectors.
The latest development is a fulfilment of a promise made by
the Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the 15th BRICS summit
in Johannesburg, South Africa last year in August.
Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development
Permanent Secretary Professor Obert Jiri confirmed the development.
“Currently the grain is on the way. Right now the grain is
at sea. We are expecting 50 000 tonnes to arrive soon. This will go a long way
in providing relief to farmers at a time when Zimbabwe is experiencing a lean
summer cropping season. We are grateful for the support as the Government,”he
said.
In September last year, the Government announced that
private companies can now import maize without paying duty as part of the extra
precautions being taken to ensure that the possible lower rainfall this season
as a result of an El Nino will not lead to a point of inadequate grain stocks.
Meanwhile the fertiliser donation to Zimbabwe from Russia
is now in Beira and will be distributed to the most vulnerable households
supporting the current successful Presidential Inputs Programme.
Most of the 26 000 tonnes consignment is potash and
nitrogen fertilisers, 16 000 tonnes of muriet of potash and 10 000 tonnes of
ammonium nitrate.
The fertiliser was also promised by President Putin last
year in August.
Deputy Agriculture Minister Vangelis Haritatos said the
fertiliser will be in the country in the next four weeks once border processes
have been finalised.
“Unfortunately, this time of the year there are massive
delays at the port due to traffic, but we have managed to communicate with our
colleagues in Mozambique using the hard-working Zimbabwean Embassy officials
who have assured us that we will be prioritised to the fullest.
“We therefore expect the actual fertiliser to enter
Zimbabwe within the next four weeks. The donation is earmarked to be allocated
to the most vulnerable of households in Zimbabwe,” he said.
Deputy Minister Haritatos has thanked the Russian
Government saying the donation will go a long way in supporting the most
vulnerable households who were also involved in the agricultural transformation
that currently exists in Zimbabwe.
“As you know we are experiencing the effects of an El Nino
which has threatened our food production in Zimbabwe. Thankfully our
conservation smart agriculture has come at an opportune time. Although the
season is short, we remain very optimistic that the season should perform
relatively well especially with farmers who have taken heed to the ministry’s
call to practice conservation and smart agriculture which is not only limited
to the technique but also with the variety of seed being planted as well as the
ongoing agro-ecological region tailoring of the type of crop being grown.
“We are so grateful to His Excellency President ED
Mnangagwa for truly opening our country to engagements with the entire world
which has led to this very kind donation coming from the Russian Federation,”
he said.
The latest reports show that the crop situation is pleasing
and the early planted crop is above the knee level. Farmers are busy doing
fertiliser applications while others are weeding.
Farmers have welcomed the donation saying it had come at
the correct time when the majority are in need of it.
Mrs Memory Kaninga of Warren Park 1 said good relations are
critical adding that this donation will change the lives of the vulnerable.
“This is a critical commitment which needs to be thanked.
We are grateful for the donation as this will improve people’s lives. This is
greatly appreciated,” she said.
Mr Irvine Taungana of Kuwadzana 1 appealed for quick
processing of the papers at the border so that farmers get the fertilisers on
time.
“This is the time to do fertiliser applications so we
appeal for the processes to be done on time to ensure that we get a good
harvest. We welcome the donation and we expect our friendship with Russia to
continue,” he said.
Zimbabwe and Russia continue to deepen bilateral
co-operation as the two share long historical bond. Chronicle
