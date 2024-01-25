DEALER ARRESTED AFTER MONTHS ON THE RUN

AN electronic gadgets dealer, who had been on the run since last year for defrauding his clients, is now facing the power of justice.

He appeared in court yesterday.

Shepherd Gonda (39) was not asked to plead when he appeared before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi, who remanded him in custody pending his bail ruling today.

The court heard that on April 11 last year, the complainant was looking for a laptop and cellphone to buy for her child.

She contacted Gonda inquiring about a Samsung S21 Ultra and an HP Envy. Gonda informed her that the laptop was going for US$1 740.

He allegedly told her to give the money to his young brother so that he could deliver the items.

The items were delivered at her office and received by Shamiso Masango who also paid the money in full.

The complainant was later informed that the items delivered weren’t the ones she had ordered and called Gonda who promised to bring the correct order.

She made several attempts to get a refund, but he became evasive.

Gonda was arrested on Monday. H Metro