CHARTER ROAD RENAMED AFTER FIDEL CASTRO

Fidel Castro Road formerly known as Charter Road has been officially commissioned today by visiting Cuban Vice President, Salvador Valdes Mesa.
The road was renamed in 2020 in honour of Cuba’s founding
President Fidel Castro.
Vice President Mesa said the road represents the honour and
memory of an icon who came to Harare in 1986, for the Non-Aligned Movement
Summit.
The road symbolises resilience and the fighting spirit of
Castro who died still fighting for the end of colonialism and the hegemonic
stance of the West.
Vice President Mesa said they are committed to continue
working with Zimbabwe in various sectors adding that the honour symbolises
great friendship.
“We continue working with Zimbabwe and impart knowledge to
the Zimbabwean people. Zimbabwe also received vaccines and medical equipment,”
he said.
Vice President Kembo Mohadi said Zimbabwe is grateful for
the support it receives from Cuba adding that the relationship should continue.
“There is a need to deepen the relationship between
Zimbabwe and Cuba. We are committed to ensuring that this relationship should
continue on bilateral and international levels,” he said. Herald
