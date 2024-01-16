MUTUMBUKA CASE DRAGS ON

The criminal case of two suspects who forged title deeds to Dzingai Mutumbuka’s US$600 00 house in Chisipite Harare has been postponed for the third time after a lawyer of one of the suspects asked for more time.

Magistrate Ethel Chichera postponed the case to 24 January 2024 and expressed concern at the long delay in the case.

Kudzanai Mudzamiri is the new prosecutor representing the State in the case.

The State says Tatenda Shaft Wakatama (44) of 10049 Unit H Seke Chitungwiza, Prosper Bizwek (43) of 15331 New Zengeza 4, Seke Chitungwiza both not employed and Jona Ngome of 13819 Kuwadzana Extension connived on June 22, 2021 to forge Mutumbuka’s title deed 4480/88 into Ngome’s name. They, with the assistance of an officer at the Deeds office pulled out the deed, took it out and returned it after counterfeiting it.

Wakatama and Bizwek who were arrested in October 2021 appeared in court today charged with forgery. Ngome who is the key suspect is at large. The trial was supposed to begin on November 9, 2023 and was postponed to November 29 and then January 16 and today it was postponed to January 24. It is not clear why the trial took so long to start after the arrest of suspects in October 2021.

The State further says that after forging the deed, the trio advertised the house and Harrison Marange and his wife Demetria Zirenga agreed to buy it for only US$140 000. They paid US$45 000 of the agreed down-payment of US$90 000. The agreement of sale was prepared by lawyer Kenias Mutyaira who shall appear in court as a witness.

The Registrar of Deeds is one of the witnesses and he will testify that the house belongs to Mutumbuka and indeed the title deed was forged.

Mutumbuka who is Zimbabwe’s first Minister of Education is now based in the United States and he is being represented by Webster Tambandini who has his power of attorney. Masvingo Mirror