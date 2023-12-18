ZIM, BOTSWANA PASSPORT DEAL BEING OPERATIONALISED, SAYS GOVT

The agreement between President Mnangagwa and President Mokgweetsi Masisi of Botswana to allow passport-free travel between Zimbabwe and its western neighbour is a trade masterstroke, a political and trade expert has said.
University of Zimbabwe lecturer Dr Prolific Mataruse, who
specialises in politics and international trade, said the agreement came at a
great time when African countries were pushing for the operationalisation of
the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).
AfCFTA aims to create a single and liberalised market for
goods and services and aiding movement of goods and services across the
continent without restrictions.
On the Zimbabwean side, Cabinet has since directed the
Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage to develop terms allowing for
passport-free travel between Zimbabwe and Botswana for their citizens.
The directive follows last week’s agreement between
President Mnangagwa and President Masisi to allow their citizens to travel with
just identity documents.
Dr Mataruse said if successfully operationalised, the
agreement will benefit both countries.
“Freedom of movement amongst Africans is the cornerstone of
Pan-African citizenship, integration and trade in goods and services,” he said.
“The two Presidents have contributed towards breaking the logjam in the
movement of persons on the continent.
“Zimbabwe and Botswana have become the latest with the
innovative arrangement on the continent by promoting passport-openness and
travel document solutions in pursuit of the 2018 Free Movement Protocol and the
1991 Treaty Establishing the African Economic Community.
“This is a masterstroke by the two Presidents, especially
at a time African countries are pushing to boost intra-African trade, and this
will not only benefit conglomerates, but it will allow even small-scale
businesses to export.”
Dr Mataruse said sceptics from both sides were misinformed
if they thought the arrangement will lead to an influx of either Zimbabweans or
Batswana into either country.
Using national identity cards was faster and beneficial to
those exporting goods such as agricultural produce.
Even when using national identity cards, there are likely
to be deadlines for travellers to return to their countries after finishing
their businesses.
The agreement between Zimbabwe and Botswana is yet another
milestone achievement by the Second Republic in its engagement and
re-engagement policy, which has aided the country’s economic diplomacy thrust.
The National Development Strategy 1 mid-term review also
noted the strides by Government in its foreign policy thrust.
“International relations improved significantly during the
first half of NDS 1 as evidenced by high number of re-engagement meetings held,
the number of high level visits and engagements achieved, the high number of
bi-national and joint commissions convened, as well as increased foreign direct
investment inflows,” reads the review.
In an address to the nation after a Cabinet meeting last
week, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan
Muswere noted the positives associated with the passport-free travel regime.
“They (the Presidents) have agreed in principle and in
terms of policy direction to allow for a free movement dispensation by using
identity documents,” said Dr Muswere.
“But, also what is of importance is that we are one people,
the people of Zimbabwe and the people of Botswana given the historical
background that before these were just colonial borders brought about during
the scramble for Africa.”
Dr Muswere said this inhibited trade and the free movement
between Botswana and Zimbabwe. Herald
