CHIWENGA'S CHICKS FOR VOTES

VICE-PRESIDENT Constantino Chiwenga yesterday donated 10 000 day-old chicks, mealie-meal and bread as he canvassed for votes for the ruling Zanu PF party’s Beitbridge West candidate in the Saturday by-elections.
Chiwenga who was on a campaign trail in the constituency
also promised to drill three boreholes in each ward.
“We don’t promise what we cannot deliver. It is you
Beitbridge people who have witnessed our work and we are going to do more. You
must give us back this seat (Beitbridge West) and we will be able to achieve
the upper middle class economy together,” Chiwenga said.
He was addressing about 5 000 people who attended the rally
held at Bishopstone Estates open grounds.
Zanu PF will be represented by Thusani Ndou in the
by-election.
He will square off against Nelson Chamisa’s Citizens
Coalition for Change (CCC) candidate, Morgan Ncube and Toriso Moyo of Zapu.
The by-elections were triggered by the recall of CCC
Members of Parliament (MPs) and councillors by Tshabangu who claims to be the
party’s interim secretary-general.
“We have been given another opportunity to correct our
mistakes and we should come out in numbers to win this seat. We must rout CCC,”
Chiwenga said.
He pledged several drought relief packages for Beitbridge
residents, including fodder for their livestock.
“I brought along a borehole rig which will not leave
Beitbridge until the target I mentioned is achieved. Besides, we are going to
revive all irrigation schemes and make sure people are self-sufficient. We have
started breeding fingerlings because we should have fisheries at all
homesteads,” he said.
Zanu PF failed to garner a two-thirds majority in
Parliament in the disputed August elections. Newsday
