CHIWENGA'S CHICKS FOR VOTES

VICE-PRESIDENT Constantino Chiwenga yesterday donated 10 000 day-old chicks, mealie-meal and bread as he canvassed for votes for the ruling Zanu PF party’s Beitbridge West candidate in the Saturday by-elections.

Chiwenga who was on a campaign trail in the constituency also promised to drill three boreholes in each ward.

“We don’t promise what we cannot deliver. It is you Beitbridge people who have witnessed our work and we are going to do more. You must give us back this seat (Beitbridge West) and we will be able to achieve the upper middle class economy together,” Chiwenga said.

He was addressing about 5 000 people who attended the rally held at Bishopstone Estates open grounds.

Zanu PF will be represented by Thusani Ndou in the by-election.

He will square off against Nelson Chamisa’s Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) candidate, Morgan Ncube and Toriso Moyo of Zapu.

The by-elections were triggered by the recall of CCC Members of Parliament (MPs) and councillors by Tshabangu who claims to be the party’s interim secretary-general.

“We have been given another opportunity to correct our mistakes and we should come out in numbers to win this seat. We must rout CCC,” Chiwenga said.

He pledged several drought relief packages for Beitbridge residents, including fodder for their livestock.

“I brought along a borehole rig which will not leave Beitbridge until the target I mentioned is achieved. Besides, we are going to revive all irrigation schemes and make sure people are self-sufficient. We have started breeding fingerlings because we should have fisheries at all homesteads,” he said.

Zanu PF failed to garner a two-thirds majority in Parliament in the disputed August elections. Newsday