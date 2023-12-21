TWO MEN SUFFOCATE IN A BOREHOLE

TWO men died in Chipinge town early this week in a borehole drilling task that went wrong after inhaling dangerous gas underground.
Acting Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Assistant
Inspector Wisemen Chinyoka, confirmed the incident which happened in Kelvin
suburb of Chipinge.
The incident happened barely two months after two
Chisumbanje men died when they inhaled dangerous gas while drilling a borehole
in Marega Village.
Assistant Inspector Chinyoka said the now late Kelvin
Takesure Mhlanga (29) and Farai Masvotore (42) from St Kelvin Farm were
contracted by Mr Enock Khosa to drill a borehole at his home.
“I can confirm that on December 16 while drilling a
borehole, the duo encountered a hard rock surface when they reached the
21-metres level. They decided to use explosives to blast the rock and resume
work on December 18.
“On December 18, Mhlanga went into the borehole and was
choked by the gas. He immediately called for help since he was not breathing
properly.
“His colleague, Masvotore entered into the borehole to
rescue him, but they both suffocated and died,” said Assistant Inspector
Chinyoka.
Mr Khosa reported the matter to the police, and the bodies
were retrieved and conveyed to Chipinge District Hospital mortuary.
He urged members of the public to desist from using
dangerous explosives when drilling boreholes.
In an unrelated incident, a Grade Six learner at Gumira
Primary School in Chipinge was killed by a crocodile while fishing with her
friends.
Assistant Inspector Chinyoka confirmed the incident which
happened on the confluence of Save and Dakate rivers on December 14.
He said the now late Winnie Murambiwa went for fishing
together with her three friends at Dakate River when she met her fate.
“Whist fishing, Winnie was attacked by a crocodile. Her
colleagues ran home and notified their parents who managed to retrieve part of
Winnie’s remains in the river,” said Assistant Inspector Chinyoka.
Village head Kowanayi Machiya of Gumira area also confirmed
the incident, and said they engaged members of the ZimParks from Chipangayi who
attended the scene and killed the reptile. Manica Post
