SWOLLEN PRIVATE PARTS SPARK STORM, BURIAL POSTPONED

THE swollen private parts of a municipal cop, who died in mysterious circumstances on Wednesday, have torched a storm here and led to the postponement of his burial.

Initially, they believed Moses Mboma had committed suicide.

However, there was drama here in Chegutu when efforts to retrieve his body from the mortuary failed leading the family to seek the intervention of a traditional leader.

Now, the family is wondering whether he was killed.

Relatives suspended burial arrangements after finding out that the deceased municipal cop’s genitals were swollen and there were scars all over his body at the mortuary on Friday.

Mboma is very popular here as he is a former Chegutu Pirates right-winger.

His body was taken to Chegutu General District Hospital Mortuary on Wednesday after he was found strangled with a rope around his neck in his room at around 10am.

He was kneeling on the floor.

According to his workmate, Mboma’s uncle performed rituals to enable the retrieval of the corpse from the morgue.

Reports claim that initial efforts to retrieve the corpse failed.

“What made family members and relatives suspicious is that we encountered difficulties in pulling out the body from the mortuary,” said the workmate, who requested anonymity.

“This caused quite a fuss and, according to our traditional beliefs, relatives then sought permission from the dead to allow them just to say goodbye.

“That’s how we managed to retrieve the corpse and while conducting body viewing we saw scars on the back of the neck.

“Besides the scars, part of his manhood was swollen.”

Mboma’s elder brother, Chris, confirmed the postponement of the burial.

“There are questions over the death of my brother

“It’s early to judge but Moses was not the calibre to kill himself.

“We hope justice will take its course and the truth will be cracked,” he said. H Metro