IVY KOMBO HAS A CASE TO ANSWER

THE trial of gospel singer Ivy Kombo and husband, Admire Kasi, who are facing allegations of fraud FINALLY got underway yesterday with a key witness saying THEY HAVE A CASE TO ANSWER.

Kombo and Kasi allegedly fraudulently acquired fake certificates to practice law in Zimbabwe after obtaining Bachelor of Laws degrees in England.

The two are being jointly charged with Huggins Hardwork Duri, who is the suspended executive secretary of the Council for Legal Education.

They appeared before Magistrate Feresi Chakanyuka and Kombo pleaded not guilty.

The State prosecutor, Anesu Chirenje, led the first witness Joe Zimba, who is the finance and adminstrative manager at of Council for Legal Education.

Zimba said that Kombo and husband had a case to answer.

He said the third accused person, Huggins Duri, was his superior at CLE and was responsible for sending the list to Fidelity for printing of the certificates.

Zimba told the court that the couple’s names failed to appear on the consolidated schedule list for August 2022 which carried the names of students who sat for the exam.

He said if the names did not appear on this list, it was an indication that they did not write the exams.

During cross examination by the prosecutor, Zimba said one could not obtain a certificate if his or her name did not appear on the certificate collection schedule.

Zimba said he did not know how Kombo and her husband obtained the documents since they were never involved in the process of the exams and they did not pass the exams.

If someone applies for exemption, they are given a certificate that is different from the completion certificate.

The trial is ongoing until tomorrow. H Metro