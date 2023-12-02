MZEMBI : WHOSE BUDGET IS THIS?

Yesterday @MthuliNcube fielded some ingratiating interview where he sought to credit his Boss @edmnangagwa as some super thinker and the owner of the Budget . In his own words
" In fact it's his Budget , he knows everything I am
going to present "
He even suggested that he had some setbacks and
recalibrations from their several discussions outside Cabinet . So, after the
Budget Presentation yesterday and the public verdict on it as anti people
usurious tax budget , I am now even more curious to see the original draft
budget proposal . It will help in many
ways to establish what really is " Mthulinomics " and what kind of lording ED did on this
Budget .
That said the revelation that it is the President ' s Budget creates a collateral problem for @edmnangagwa himself , who has his son as a Deputy Minister of Finance , leading many to wonder whose budget this really is ?
Chancellors of Exchequers & Ministers of Finance keep a
significant surprise element of the Budget as part of their originality .
Mugabe guided the Minister of Finance through National
Economic Councils a conclave of the economic cluster &RBZ , and left the
rest to the Minister , of course he would be briefed but he would be favoured
with the final copy on Budget day .
My issue here is over supervision in the Budget formulation
process may kill a Minister ' s innovation, and Mthuli let the cat out of the
bag on this one .
It explains the difference between Mthuli at Davos , the impressive economist
lobbying for a job in 2018 and the
politically battered one from Cowdray Park electoral defeat .
The technocrat is no more
! Dr Walter Mzembi was writing on X
