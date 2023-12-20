MTHULI GIVES IN TO MPs PERKS DEMANDS

FINANCE minister, Mthuli Ncube, has been forced to increase the budget allocation for Parliament to curry favour with legislators after they threatened not to pass his ‘anti-poor’ budget.
Members of Parliament (MPs) demanded top-of-the-range
Toyota Land Cruiser vehicles, hotel stay
for their spouses, huge perks, additional benefits as well as payment of
salaries for their workers.
They complained about their welfare which they said did not
match their counterparts in the Southern African Development Community region,
adding that they were a laughing stock in their respective constituencies.
They made the demands during budget debate last week.
Ncube, who courted public anger over his 2024 budget, was
forced to increase the budget allocation for Parliament to please the MPs.
“I propose that we increase the budget for Parliament by
another ZWL$225 billion so that it becomes ZWL$700 billion in response to those
needs,” Ncube said on Thursday.
“There was a question specifically about vehicles, we have
budgeted ZWL$132 billion at the current exchange rate, which converts to about
US$60 000 per vehicle.
“We have done that but I think the main issue is that we
increase the budget for Parliament to ZWL$700 billion.”
Ncube also proposed to increase the Constituency
Development Fund (CDF) budget allocations.
Legislators representing 210 constituencies have access to
CDF, which is allocated by Treasury to initiate development projects.
Government introduced the CDF in 2010.
“I am aware that we need to increase the budget for
constituency offices and constituency visits.
Also, in the past, we have talked about research officers to support MPs
and also to bolster the CDF. We have done some calculations with my staff,”
Ncube said.
He told legislators that the facility for the importation
of their vehicles, including those from the Ninth Parliament, is still in
place.
“I must say that the facility for the second vehicle is
still in place, so you are free to import a second vehicle. Those from the Ninth Parliament who could not
bring in cars before Parliament was dissolved, we are going to extend the
Statutory Instrument so that you can bring in your cars,” he said.
“I have already received a letter through the Clerk of
Parliament of members who were affected. We are processing that as Treasury.”
“In terms of Parliament staff, they also have access to
duty free motor vehicles just like any other civil servant.”
Ncube said there was need to have a committee to put
together a decent welfare package for the MPs to ensure they enjoy a descent
lifestyle.
“We can identify land and once that land has been
identified, we take some amount and deposit with a building society and build
accommodation for our MPs. They are given a key and they use that during the
duration of Parliament.”
He added: “That is what should come to the welfare
committee for discussion so that we all agree on the best model and the
government stands ready to support. I agree that we need to do something with
accommodation.”
Ncube was under pressure to pamper the MPs after they
threatened not to pass his budget.
The MPs argued that US$60 000 was not sufficient to
purchase vehicles of their choice.
In December, MPs were pampered with US$40 000 housing loans
that divided public opinion countrywide.
The housing loans caused fissures within the opposition
circles especially the Citizens Coalition for Change after its leader Nelson
Chamisa criticised MPs from his party for accepting the money which he
described as a bribe from the Zanu PF-led government.
Government offered a US$40 000 loan to each sitting MP,
US$500 000 for individual Cabinet ministers and US$350 000 for their deputies.
