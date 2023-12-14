MAN KILLS WIFE IN FRONT OF KIDS

A GLEN View kombi driver on Tuesday bashed his wife to death in full view of his two minor children.

He then went on to hang Rujeko’s body, with some blood dripping from it, in the bedroom.

Tawanda Musingi assaulted his wife, Rujeko Masanga, 25, with an unknown object, after a quarrel over love messages between him and a girlfriend.

Rujeko, who was 25, died as a result of the attack.

Cries from the two minor children, aged 1 and 5, raised alarm among their co-tenants.

One of the tenants met Tawanda leaving the room naked claiming that Rujeko had hung herself in the room.

He was subsequently arrested.

One of the residents told H-Metro that Tawanda and Rujeko had been having problems over the former’s love messages with several lovers.

“Haaa, Tawanda akapotsa awuraisa mudzimai nemwana achitiza negirlfriend mudzimai akarembera pakombi akabereka mwana.

“His wife has been surviving through some piece jobs while Tawanda feeds his lovers,” said the resident.

Harare provincial police spokesperson ,Inspector Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, confirmed the arrest urging couples to engage police, or elders, in resolving their disputes.

“Police arrested a Glen View man in connection with a murder case,” said Insp Chakanza.

“The accused person was reported to have had a misunderstanding with his wife.

“The wife’s body was found hanging on a roof truss.

“Investigations are continuing,” he said. H Metro