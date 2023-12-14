I CANNOT AFFORD TO PAY FOR HER MAID : VETERAN CRICKETER

VETERAN Zimbabwean international cricketer Roy Kaia was yesterday dragged to the civil court by his estranged lover Juliana Mukambe, who was claiming US$300 for child support.

The two appeared before Harare magistrate Ayanda Dlamini, with Mukambe saying she wanted money to pay for a maid, child’s upkeep and rent.

She said Kaia was not taking care of their minor child despite being on the national team payroll and playing for international teams.

“He might not get selected to play certain games, but he has a contract with the national team, yet he fails to support me in taking care of our two-year minor child. I am working so I need money to pay a maid and rent,” Mukambe said.

However, Kaia told the court that he could only afford to pay US$50 as maintenance, claiming that he last played for the national team some time in 2020.

“I am now playing for Southern Rocks in Masvingo which pays me US$600 per month and the contract is only for six months,” he told the court.

“I have another child and I am also responsible for my younger siblings’ welfare, hence I cannot afford to pay a maid she wants,” he said, accusing Mukambe of moving from their matrimonial home with all the property they acquired while living together.

“She took away everything when we separated and I am still trying to buy property from the money that I get from the club,” he said.

The court ordered Kaia to pay US$80 as maintenance for his minor child. Newsday