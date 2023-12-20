MAN KILLS LOVER, HANGS SELF

A 25-year-old artisanal miner, who allegedly murdered his 31-year-old girlfriend, committed suicide to evade the arm of the law.

The murder victim, Tabeth Nhau of Muchabaiwa Village under Chief Njelele, Gokwe was found lying in a pool of blood. Her boyfriend, Simon Rwasarira was found hanging from a roof in the room he was staying.

Insp. Mahoko said the matter came to light when, Darlington Dube, a colleague from Empress

Business Centre came to pick Rwasarira to go for their daily gold panning expedition. After knocking on the door several times, Dube peeped through the window and saw his friend hanging dead.

He alerted others and as they went to inform Rwasariras girlfriend at her room, they found her body lying in a pool of blood.

Police attended the two scenes and discovered a cut on Tabeths neck suggesting that she was allegedly murdered. It is suspected that the two had an issue which led in Rwasarira attacking his girlfriend before committing suicide.

Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the incident which occurred on November 30 at

Zuvarabuda Complex Empress Business Centre in Zhombe. Investigations are in progress and police are asking for information in connection with the case to assist them. NewZiana