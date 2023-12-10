I'M IMPRESSED : ED ON MAGAYA'S STADIUM

Zimbabweans must have faith in themselves and in their efforts to develop the country, President Mnangagwa said yesterday while opening the 5 000-seater, The Heart Stadium in Waterfalls, Harare, constructed by Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries leader Prophet Walter Magaya.
According to the clergyman, the state-of-the-art stadium is
a replica of the home of English Championship side Swansea City, the Swansea
Stadium.
It boosts a world class suspended pitch, which enables an
efficient drainage system.
There is a corporate booth, a roll of honour wall,
international standard dugouts and crafty change-rooms that meet the local
Premier Soccer League and Confederation of African Football requirements.
Added to this, the stadium is entirely installed with
bucket seats.
It is expected to be expanded to accommodate 10 000 people
by February next year, increasing to a final capacity of 40 000 as time goes
on.
The stadium is complemented by Yadah Hotel, which is part
of the complex, and can be utilised by teams and individual sportspersons.
President Mnangagwa said construction of such a stadium was
a demonstration of the national philosophy that “Nyika inovakwa, inotongwa,
inonamatirwa nevene vayo/Ilizwe lakhiwa, libuswe, likhulekelwe ngabanikazi
balo”.
“As a people, we must believe in ourselves and transition
from the straight-jacket models of development by adopting local and relevant
strategies to modernise, industrialise and grow our economy,” he said.
“We should not look at internally-driven development
initiatives as being inferior to those from outside. The media is also urged to
report honestly about the commendable development milestones in our country.
Many people do not know that we have such an impressive infrastructure here in
Waterfalls.
“All of us, both here at home and in the diaspora, have a
role to play in building the ‘Zimbabwe we all want’. In this particular
instance, sports development must never be the responsibility of the central
Government alone.”
President Mnangagwa was impressed by the stadium and said
when Prophet Magaya went to State House to invite him to officiate at the
opening ceremony, he was initially sceptical that the pictures of the stadium
he was shown were real.
“I asked him (Prophet Magaya) twice to check if what I was
seeing in the pictures was really on the ground,” he said. “Having toured the
infrastructure, I am truly impressed. Well done, you did a great job.”
President Mnangagwa congratulated Prophet Magaya and the entire PHD Ministries for completing the project.
He urged sportspersons and the private sector to take up
opportunities and develop modern sporting infrastructure.
“It is praiseworthy that this stadium was constructed in
keeping with the international best practices, including guidelines of the
Confederation of African Football and the Federation of International Football.
It is my expectation that this Heart Stadium will attract high-level sporting
events,” said President Mnangagwa.
Modern sporting infrastructure goes a long way in enhancing
the quality and standards of the country’s sporting disciplines, said the
President, and they impacted on the overall performance of national teams.
Sports personalities that represented the country were
urged to recognise the responsibility bestowed on them by wearing the “Zimbabwe
jersey”.
We expect our national teams to be self-driven and to win
international fixtures,” said President Mnangagwa.
“Equally, our national team selection processes must be
above reproach. Talent and hard honest work must be rewarded and the best
players must be given the opportunity to represent our country.”
Conditions to have competitive leagues had to be put in
place, including those for strong junior leagues.
“Local authorities are called upon to facilitate the
development of this project and similar initiatives,” said President Mnangagwa.
“Aspects such as accommodation, accessibility and health facilities should be
incorporated in development of this nature.”
President Mnangagwa jokingly apologises to journalists
after kicking the ball in their direction while flanked by Sports, Recreation,
Arts and Culture Minister Kirsty Coventry, Deputy Minister Emily Jesaya (left)
and PHD Ministries leader Prophet Walter Magaya (right) during the official
commissioning of The Heart Stadium in Waterfalls yesterday
President Mnangagwa thanked PHD Ministries for availing The
Heart Stadium and complementing facilities to the entire sporting fraternity,
adding that sport was an important enabler for sustainable development and
helped promote social cohesion, tolerance and respect.
“The sport and recreation industry has become a notable
driver of economic growth through enhanced country image, sports tourism,
meetings and conferences,” he said.
“In view of the immense potential of the sector, my
Government will continue to take all practical steps and measures to facilitate
and encourage sporting and recreational activities across the country and
amongst all age groups.”
President Mnangagwa reiterated his call for the country to
remain united in its quest for development.
Prophet Magaya thanked the President for opening the
stadium and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to contribute to the
country’s development.
“Zimbabwe is our home, and it is our duty to invest in its
future,” said Prophet Magaya.
“I am humbled to have been part of this transformative
project and I believe that The Heart Stadium will serve as a catalyst for
further growth and unity in our beloved country.”
He added that he would like to embark on similar projects
starting with Chitungwiza and spreading to other towns.
The event was attended by Defence Minister Oppah
Muchinguri-Kashiri, Sports, Arts and Recreation Minister Dr Kirsty Coventry and
her deputy Emily Jesaya, and Sports and Recreation Commission chairman Mr
Gerald Mlotswa and several yesteryear footballers.
