GLOOMY XMAS FOR UNPAID UNIVERSITY WORKERS

STATE university workers are facing a gloomy Christmas because of unpaid salaries.
Zimbabwe Universities Allied Workers Union (ZUAWU)
secretary-general Jabulani Mpofu said the Higher and Tertiary Education
ministry had not paid them their December dues.
“Salaries have not been disbursed for State university
workers. We have been trying to get an audience from the ministry over the
matter, but they have not furnished us with any details,” Mpofu said.
“Workers are worried that they are going to the festive
season without salaries, there is no festivity for them.”
Zimbabwe State Universities Lecturers Association
secretary-general Givewell Munyaradzi said lecturers were also complaining.
“We continue to wonder why they are treating us like this
every year. We complained to councils and even the ministry,” Munyaradzi said.
“The ministry said the money comes from the Ministry of
Finance. Almost more than half of the country’s State university workers have
not received their salaries.”
No comment could be obtained from Higher and Tertiary
Education minister Amon Murwira. Newsday
