GANG IMPERSONATES N'ANGA

TWO men and one woman were on Saturday arrested in Beitbridge for swindling patients’ money claiming to be a popular Harare traditional healer.

Although the three could not be immediately identified.

They were paid while claiming to be Sekuru Kanengo.

National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, said they were yet to receive the information.

However, Sekuru Kanengo told H-Metro that a number of people have been traveling from Beitbridge claiming to have paid their consultation money.

“Two men were arrested for creating a Facebook account in my name and receiving money from my potential clients,” said Sekuru Kanengo.

“They used a woman to receive the money and some of their money were sent through money transfer agencies leading to their arrest.

“The three were arrested in Beitbridge.

“Ndazongoona varwere vauya vachiti vakatobhadhara mari kare.” H Metro