EXAM PAPER FOR SALE : THREE STUDENTS ARRESTED

Three students from TelOne Centre of Learning who allegedly sold a leaked HEXCO Engineering and Mathematics paper that was written last week to some first year counterparts have appeared in court today.

Elton James, Kudzai Shepherd Chimutsa and Bradley Mangombe appeared before Harare Magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi facing possession of articles for criminal use.

They were remanded out of custody on $50 bail each and will be back in court on January 18, 2024 for trial date.

The State alleged that on December 8, the complainant, TelOne Centre of Learning represented by Josephine Muzhangiri received information that examination papers which were being written have leaked at the institution.

She then started doing some internal investigations which revealed that Nicolette Rukasha and Princess Gunduza who are Part 1.1 students at the institution were seen in possession of the leaked HEXCO Engineering Mathematics Paper 1 which had been written on December 7 at the institution.

They were asked and revealed that they bought the leaked examination paper from Mangombe and Chimutsa.

Mangombe was approached and he led Muzhangiri to Chimutsa who he said was the one who sold it to Rukasha and Gunduza.

Chimutsa, upon being interrogated, revealed that he got it from Elton James leading to the arrest of James, Chimutsa and Mangombe. Herald