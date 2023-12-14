EXAM PAPER FOR SALE : THREE STUDENTS ARRESTED

Three students from TelOne Centre of Learning who allegedly sold a leaked HEXCO Engineering and Mathematics paper that was written last week to some first year counterparts have appeared in court today.
Elton James, Kudzai Shepherd Chimutsa and Bradley Mangombe
appeared before Harare Magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi facing possession of
articles for criminal use.
They were remanded out of custody on $50 bail each and will
be back in court on January 18, 2024 for trial date.
The State alleged that on December 8, the complainant,
TelOne Centre of Learning represented by Josephine Muzhangiri received
information that examination papers which were being written have leaked at the
institution.
She then started doing some internal investigations which
revealed that Nicolette Rukasha and Princess Gunduza who are Part 1.1 students
at the institution were seen in possession of the leaked HEXCO Engineering
Mathematics Paper 1 which had been written on December 7 at the institution.
They were asked and revealed that they bought the leaked
examination paper from Mangombe and Chimutsa.
Mangombe was approached and he led Muzhangiri to Chimutsa
who he said was the one who sold it to Rukasha and Gunduza.
Chimutsa, upon being interrogated, revealed that he got it
from Elton James leading to the arrest of James, Chimutsa and Mangombe. Herald
