ED'S NAME BEING ABUSED, SAYS MOHADI

VICE-PRESIDENT Kembo Mohadi has warned Zanu-PF members against name-dropping saying some of them were committing criminal activities and claiming to be doing it for senior officials, including the President.
Speaking in Bulawayo on Friday where he addressed a Zanu-PF
by-election campaign rally in Nketa 8 suburb, he said he was aware that some of
the party members were even abusing the President and Vice-Presidents’ names to
indulge in criminal activities yet they would not be knowing anything about it.
“As we are here you are being told by some individuals that
the President and Vice-Presidents don’t sweat for anything. They claim that
everything of theirs comes freely because they do this and that.
“I come from the Beitbridge border town and when
individuals get arrested for smuggling, they claim that yizinto zikamdala
(these are mdala’s items),” he said.
“The cigarette belongs to Umdala (VP Mohadi). What will the
cop do when he has been told that cigarettes belong to umdala? They easily let
things pass. That is name-dropping and this is what you do.
“I don’t know about it and the President also does not know
about it, Vice-President Chiwenga doesn’t know it and Muchinguri also doesn’t
know it. But their names are being used left, right and centre, as individuals
are breaking the law.”
The VP said senior party members do not condone the abuse
of their names by criminals. President Mnangagwa has previously warned party
members against name-dropping and abusing the party’s name saying anyone caught
will face prosecution.
Vice-President Mohadi also said he was aware that some
individuals were even making people pay just to book appointments with them.
“I once fired a secretary who was making people pay just to
book an appointment with me. I didn’t know that she was doing that. She was
busy making money and building mansions and at the end of the day, those who
were victimised say ‘Mohadi is corrupt.’
“Just to see him you need to part with US$30 000. It’s
those people who name-drop just to do their things,” said Vice-President
Mohadi.
He said he has an open-door policy and accommodates
everyone without notice, especially individuals who come from outside Harare
when they seek to see him.
Vice-President Mohadi said he accommodates those coming
outside Harare as no one would just leave their home to visit him without any
pressing issues.
He said party officials also need to follow the structures
and desist from making claims that they are being instructed from Harare when
the ruling party has laid down communication systems.
“If anyone comes and claims that Harare said this, ask that
person if the communication came through the chairman and if they say it does
not come through the chairman, then Harare has nothing to do with it,” said VP
Mohadi.
“If a politburo member gives you instructions without going
through the provincial chairman, (Cde Jabulani Sibanda) then that person is
telling you lies,” he said. Chronicle
