ED DONATES LAND TO DISPLACED FAMILIES

FAMILIES that were displaced during the construction of the Tugwi-Mukosi Dam and relocated to Chingwizi in Mwenezi East have started receiving permits to permanently settle on land at Nuanetsi Ranch that was donated by President Mnangagwa.

President Mnangagwa is the patron of the Development Trust of Zimbabwe (DTZ) that owns the vast Nuanetsi Ranch in Mwenezi.

To date, 1 091 resettled farmers who were allocated plots have been issued with the permits.

According to Masvingo Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Ezra Chadzamira, the province was grateful to President Mnangagwa for the donation, which he said will go a long way in easing the runaway backlog of people on the waiting list for land.

“So far, 1 091 resettled farmers have received permits at the Chingwizi, Lundi and Masangula sections under Nuanetsi Ranch and we are grateful to President Mnangagwa, who, as the DTZ patron, donated 85 000ha to Masvingo province,” he said.

“The process of issuing permits to resettled farmers at Nuanetsi will continue until all the 4 105 settlers have received their permits.”

In 2014, the Government rolled out arguably the single largest mass evacuation of people from the flooded Tugwi-Mukosi basin in southern Masvingo to Chingwizi, and the families have been appealing to Government since then to make sure they get priority in utilising water in Zimbabwe's largest inland dam.