DAD REPEATEDLY RAPES DAUGHTER

A 59-year-old rapist father has been sentenced to 20 years’ imprisonment for repeatedly raping his 13-year-old daughter in a period stretching for a month.

He kept threatening to kill himself, in the event she rejected his advances, and there were days he would rape her shortly after she came back from school.

The State said in May, the man’s wife, who is the teenage girl’s stepmother, left her, and her 10-year-old brother, with their father at home.

The father asked his daughter to sleep in his bedroom saying he was working the night shift.

She went to sleep in his bedroom together with her 10-year-old brother.

However, the father did not go to work and asked to be intimate with his daughter, threatening to kill himself if she refused.

She refused and went back to bed.

When she woke up the following morning, she saw a white discharge on her private parts and pants and the blankets were also wet.

She asked her father what happened to her and he told her that he had had sex with her while she was asleep.

The State said in June, the father again demanded to have sex with her.

He once again threatened to kill himself if she refused.

He fondled her breasts and then raped her.

She did not disclose the rape to anyone, fearing that her father would commit suicide.

He allegedly continued to rape her on several occasions, and sometimes during the day, when she returned from school.

On June 25, a community care worker, and another resident, went to the man’s house after a tip-off and found the girl sleeping in the same bed with her father.

One woman took the girl outside the room and she disclosed the sexual assault at the hands of her father.

They took her to Southlea Park police to make a report leading to his arrest. H Metro