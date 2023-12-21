MUSICIAN LOSES US$3 000 IN TRACTOR DEAL

SUNGURA artiste, Simon Mutambi, is said to have lost US$3 000 to a suspected fraudster in a botched tractor deal.

The suspect, Graham Pearson, was arrested on Tuesday.

Mutambi allegedly paid Graham money which was meant to be the deposit for the tractor.

The deal was struck in Harare recently and the case was reported under IR number 120123 at Harare Central Police Station.

A source told H-Metro: “This guy masquerades as a politician who sells tractors. “He sold a tractor to Mutambi who later on discovered that he had been duped. “Graham was arrested at Bindura Magistrates’ Court.”

According to the source, the Rodha Mutsvuku hitmaker was told that US$1 000 was for the deposit while the remainder was for transportation.

“The case was brought to Harare since the deal was done there. He is just a worker but anoita basa rekutorwa mapics mumunda wefodya onyepera vanhu kuti ndeyake ovatengesera achiti pay half wozouya wo harvester.

“The payment yakaitirwa kuHarare achiti akunotora tractor irikubudira kuMvurwi.” H Metro